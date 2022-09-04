Trump brands Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at Pennsylvania rally

Former president Donald Trump aunched a scathing attack on his successor Joe Biden, labelling him an “enemy of the state”.

In his campaign speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday (3 September), Mr Trump went after Joe Biden for his “vicious, hateful speech” in which the president called MAGA Republicans and their election denial a “threat to democracy”.

“He’s an enemy of the state,” the former president said. “You want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him, which is circling around him.”

