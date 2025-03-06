Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett made a dig at Donald Trump at a hearing before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, 5 March.

House Republicans questioned four mayors of “sanctuary cities” about policies they believe thwart the president's mass deportation plan, accusing them of treason, violating federal laws and having “blood” on their hands.

The hearing came as the US president attempts to carry out his aggressive mass deportation plan and threatens to withhold federal funding from cities he believes are impeding on his ability to do so.

“Have any of you been made aware of any immigrant that has had 34 felony convictions… that has still been able to roam in your cities?” Ms Crockett asked.