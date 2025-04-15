Trump and cabinet tear into CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins in Oval Office showdown

Donald Trump and his cabinet hit out at a CNN journalist during a tense Oval Office showdown after she asked about a man mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s chief White House correspondent asked if Kilmar Abrego Garcia could be returned to the United States, during a media round with Trump and El Salvador leader President Nayib Bukele on Monday (14 April).

President Bukele said it was “preposterous” to suggest he return Garcia, calling him “a terrorist”.

Trump also appeared angered by the journalist he called a “very low-rated anchor”.

“Why do you go over and over?,” Trump asked.

“That’s why nobody watches you, you’ve lost your credibility.”