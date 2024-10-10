Man plants Trump flag on pier in middle of deadly Hurricane Milton winds

A man braved deadly Hurricane Milton conditions to plant a Donald Trump flag on a pier in Florida.

The individual was filmed on a CCTV camera in Naples as intense winds created huge waves on the coast.

He successfully secured the Trump flag on the pier’s structure before leaving the scene.

Hurricane Milton has devastated portions of Florida causing “multiple deaths” and officials predicting that more bodies will be found upon sunrise.

Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night (9 October) near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, bringing multiple tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and devastating storm surge.

“Multiple deaths” were confirmed after dozens of tornadoes spawned in St Lucie County, county Sheriff Keith Pearson said.