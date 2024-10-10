Tornado spotted in Florida as Hurricane Milton threat looms

A tornado swirled in Florida on Wednesday, 9 October, ahead of Hurricane Milton’s anticipated landfall in the evening.

The National Weather Service in Miami posted a photo on social media of the funnel crossing the highway and warned locals to seek shelter immediately.

A possible tornado was also spotted in Clewiston, Florida, a city located on the south bank of Lake Okeechobee.

Tornado watches have been issued for more than 20 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Milton, which weakened to a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon.