Indian army shares footage of attack on alleged terrorist Pakistan camp

The Indian army has shared footage of attack targeting what it says is an alleged terrorist camp in Pakistan on Friday (9 May).

In post on X, the Indian army also said Pakistani troops had resorted to “numerous ceasefire violations” along the countries' de-facto border in Kashmir, a region that is divided between them but claimed in full by both.

"The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs (ceasefire violations)," the army said, adding all "nefarious designs" would be responded to with "force."

The Independent has not been able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.

Countries have urged the two nuclear-armed neighbours to step back from a pattern of escalatory attacks, which began with a terror attack against mostly Hindu tourists last month.