Donald Trump was so enthused by a handgun with his face engraved on it during a tour of a gun store in South Carolina, that he said: “I gotta have one”.

The only problem was that it would be illegal for him to buy it. Federal statutes prohibit firearm sales to any person who is under felony indictment - as the former U.S. President currently is - and lying on a transaction form to determine eligibility could also invite additional criminal charges.

A social media post from a spokesperson for the former president said he bought the weapon, then clarified that he only wanted to. The post that featured the video of Trump’s tour of the store was then deleted.