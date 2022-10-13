Jan 6 panel says Trump was ‘central cause’ of Capitol riot in latest hearing

Donald Trump was the “central cause” of the attack on the Capitol on 6 January 2021, Liz Cheney said in her opening remarks during the eight hearing of the House committee investigating the events of that day.

The committee co-chair suggested that the former president will be held responsible for the events surrounding and leading up to the attack.

“The central cause of January 6 was one man - Donald Trump - whom many others followed. None of this would have happened without him,” Ms Cheney said.

