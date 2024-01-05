Trump has promised to be ‘dictator on day one’, Biden warns

Joe Biden warned that Donald Trump has “promised to be a dictator” as he made a speech marking the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The president spoke from near the Valley Forge historical site in Pennsylvania, where George Washington established headquarters during the Revolutionary War.

“There is no confusion about who Trump is, or what he intends to do,” Mr Biden said.

He added that Mr Trump’s campaign is “about him, not America, not you” and claimed his rival is “obsessed with the past, not the future”.