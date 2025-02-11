Donald Trump cut off a reporter who was trying to seek clarity on his plans for Gaza during a joint press conference with the US president and Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday, 11 February, at the White House.

The Republican has floated the idea of moving Gaza’s population to Jordan and threatened that he may withhold aid to Jordan, a key US ally, and Egypt if they do not take in Palestinian refugees.

It comes after he unveiled his proposal for American “ownership” of Gaza during a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.

As a reporter tried to ask a question about the plans, Mr Trump told her she had “asked enough.”