Trump asks US troops surprising question about South Korea
Donald Trump asked US troops serving in South Korea "How's Kim Jong Un?" as he spoke to them on a video link at the Commander-In-Chief Ball following his presidential inauguration on Monday, 20 January.
After feedback from his microphone, the Republican commented that the soldiers were a "good-looking group of people" before thanking them for speaking with him.
Separately during the event, the president broke out into a dance routine while brandishing a sword.
He danced to “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People, a track that became a familiar soundtrack at Trump's campaign rallies.
