Trump laps Nascar track in presidential limousine at Daytona 500

Donald Trump was driven around the NASCAR track at Daytona 500 in the presidential limousine on Sunday, 16 February.

Trump was attending the Daytona 500 for the second time as president, further burnishing his image as a sports fan. “They’re going to be going quite quickly, I understand,” Trump told Fox NASCAR.

He was at the race in 2020 while running for a second term. Trump was given the honour of being grand marshal of NASCAR’s biggest and most prestigious event of the year and delivered the command for drivers to start their engines.

Back in 2020, Trump thrilled thousands of NASCAR fans in the stands with an Air Force One flyover before he rode in the presidential limousine onto the Daytona International Speedway.