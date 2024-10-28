Tucker Carlson bizarrely described Kamala Harris as "Samoan-Malaysian" during a speech at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, 27 October.

“It’s going to be pretty hard to look at us and say ‘You know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she’s so impressive as the first Samoan-Malaysian, low I.Q., former California prosecutor ever to be elected president," the former Fox News host told the crowd.

The vice president was born in California while her father, Donald Harris, was born in Jamaica and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in India. Ms Harris has spoken openly about how she grew up appreciating both cultures.