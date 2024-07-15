GoPro footage shows how photojournalists captured moment Trump was shot

GoPro footage shows how photojournalists captured the moment Donald Trump was shot at a rally

GoPro Footage from The Washington Post shows the moment Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet during his campaign in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday (15 July).

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.

Trump has now revised his keynote speech at the RNC to reflect a new message of national unity in the wake of the assassination attempt.