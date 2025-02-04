Dr ShantaQuilette Develle on what Trump administration must do for heart health

Wellness advocate and entrepreneur, Dr ShantaQuilette Develle has spoken out on what the Trump administration must do to benefit heart health for Americans.

The American Heart Association held its 2025 Go Red for Women event on Thursday, January 30th, 2025.

In a red-carpet interview before the event, Dr Develle spoke on how the newly elected administration should focus on "fair and equitable health".

Dr ShantaQuilette Develle drew on her personal experiences as a woman of color to speak on the existing disparities within the health industry and the change she hopes to see in the future.