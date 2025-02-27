Trump compliments Starmer’s wife when questioned on US-UK relationship

Donald Trump applauded Sir Keir Starmer’s “beautiful wife” when questioned on his relationship with the UK prime minster during their Oval Office meeting on Thursday, 27 February.

The US president said he was “very impressed” with Lady Victoria Starmer as he spoke with the PM in Washington.

Sir Keir is visiting Washington to push the reluctant Mr Trump to provide a US “backstop” to prevent Vladimir Putin from launching a fresh assault on Ukraine after any peace deal.

The US president said he and the UK prime minister “get along famously” and accepted an invitation that Sir Keir delivered from King Charles III for a second state visit to the UK.