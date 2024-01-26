E Jean Carroll all smiles after Trump ordered to pay her $83.3m

E Jean Carroll was all smiles as she left court in New York City on Friday 26 January, after a jury ordered Donald Trump to pay her a total of $83.3m in damages.

The nine-member jury awarded Ms Carroll $65m in punitive damages in addition to more than $18m in compensatory damages after Mr Trump’s defamatory statements about the former Elle magazine writer.

That is on top of the $5m she was awarded last year, after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll and for defamation.

A verdict was delivered on Friday after roughly three hours of deliberation following a contentious two-week civil trial in a federal courtroom in Manhattan.