Matt Hancock has called for Liz Truss to reshuffle her cabinet and include the “huge amount of talent on the backbenches,” days after the prime minister sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor following the disastrous mini-Budget.

The MP, who resigned as health secretary after violating his own Covid regulations by having an affair with an aide, said that he wasn’t including himself as a possible option.

“She needs to bring the broad Conservative Party into her government. She needs a reshuffle... there’s a huge amount of talent on the backbenches,” Mr Hancock said.

Sign up for our newsletters.