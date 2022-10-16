'The game is up’: First Tory MP publicly calls for Liz Truss to step down

Crispin Blunt has called for Liz Truss to resign, becoming the first Conservative MP to publicly do so since she became prime minister.

The MP for Reigate will make his thoughts known when he appears on The Andrew Neil Show tonight, 16 October.

“I think the game’s up, and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed,” Mr Blunt said.

His comments came after Ms Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng after the disastrous mini-Budget.

The Andrew Neil Show runs on Channel 4 on Sundays at 6:15pm.

