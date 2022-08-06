Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss refused to answer a question over Rishi Sunak's comment, made in Tunbridge Wells, about working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous towns.

A video obtained by the New Statesman magazine shows Sunak addressing grassroots Conservatives, telling them that he had started changing public funding formulas to ensure other parts of the country receive "the funding they deserve", as this Labour policy "needed to be undone".

Truss chose instead to comment on her "positive leadership campaign" and on "unleashing Britain's potential".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.