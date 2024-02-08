Putin allowing Tucker Carlson interview to ‘push propaganda,’ says Ukrainian MP

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik has claimed the only reason Tucker Carlson has been allowed to interview Vladimir Putin is to “push propaganda”.

In a powerful interval, Ms Rudik told TalkTV today (8 February) that the interview will be very “painful” for the people of Ukraine, saying two years on from the start of the war, people “still think they can talk to Putin”.

The former Fox News host has already interviewed the Russian President, with the sit-down set to be released later today.