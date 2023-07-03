The Tunnel Five continues to spread rapidly in Skamania County, now burning more than 300 acres in southern Washington state.

The wildfire has forced residents to evacuate and threatens to destroy around 100 structures in the Underwood area of the Columbia River Gorge.

A Level 3 evacuation has been issued, which means there is extreme danger and people need to leave the area immediately.

The Red Cross has invited residents who need help to stop by the fairgrounds to shelter at any time.