Moment British rescuers pull woman from rubble seven days after Turkey earthquake

Footage shows the moment British rescue workers pulled a woman to safety after she almost a week under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey.

The rescuers spent 17 hours tunnelling through the earthquake wreckage in Hatay, after tracing the sound of her voice.

“Listen to the relief in her voice after being trapped for nearly a week,” the UK Foreign Office wrote on Twitter, sharing the video.

Rescuers continue to work tirelessly to save people clinging to life beneath the rubble, eight days after the devastating quake.

