An apparent technical glitch interrupted a translation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech on Sky News.

The president of Turkey was speaking from an earthquake site on Friday, but the broadcaster’s translation appeared to fail.

“We can translate that for you, go... can you hear what he’s saying? Let’s turn it up so she can hear it,” the presenter said as the speech began.

“I’m done,” someone then appeared to mutter on a hot mic, as the translation cut in and out.

“I told them not to do it,” another voice can be heard saying.

