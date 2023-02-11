Several earthquake survivors have been pulled from the remnants of buildings, including some who spent more than 100 hours trapped under concrete, providing moments of relief for rescue workers.

Those found included six relatives who huddled in a small pocket under the rubble, a teenager who drank his own urine to survive and a four-year-old boy who was offered a jelly bean to calm him down as he was pulled out.

At least 24,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday, 6 February.

To donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal click here.