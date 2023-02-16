Independent TV
Animals rescued from collapsed barn more than a week after Turkey earthquake
Footage captures the moment animals were pulled from a collapsed barn more than a week after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.
A video shared on Twitter by Turkey’s ministry of agriculture and forestry shows a team of people pulling cattle from the debris in Kahramanmaras.
“Continuing to work in the rural areas affected by the earthquake, our teams pulled 32 small cattle that were thought to have perished from the collapsed barn,” the caption read.
Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.
