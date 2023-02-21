Volunteer rescue crews clear rubble in Syria after fresh earthquakes hit

The White Helmets have shared footage of their teams on their tireless mission to respond to powerful earthquakes.

This video, shared by the volunteer rescue organisation, shows crews using bulldozers to clear the rubble where buildings once stood.

Nearly 45,000 people have been killed after powerful earthquakes struck the region two weeks ago.

A new earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Tuesday, 21 February, killing at least eight and injuring at least 294 people.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.