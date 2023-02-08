Satellite imagery reveals before and after shots of Turkey earthquake damage

Satellite imagery shows the devastation wrecked by an earthquake in Turkey on Monday, 6 February.

The combined death toll for Turkey and Syria rose to at least 11,000 on Wednesday after the world’s deadliest quake in more than 10 years.

Emergency services and volunteers have been working around the clock in both countries to assist those affected by the devastation amid cold temperatures.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces and sent in troops to help.

