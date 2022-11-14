Moment bomb that killed six explodes as pedestrians walk down street in Istanbul

Footage captures the moment a bomb that left six people dead and 81 injured exploded on a street in Istanbul on Sunday, 13 November.

Video captured on Istiklal Avenue shows pedestrians walking down the street before an explosion rings out.

A suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb has been arrested by police.

On Monday, Turkey’s interior minister Suleyman Soylu said that officials believe Kurdish separatists from the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) were most likely behind the attack.

