Giant sand sculpture urges holidaymakers to stay safe on MoD training grounds

Ahead of the busy summer holiday season, locals and holidaymakers are being urged to take extra care and check military firing and training times when accessing MoD sites shared with the public.

On Saunton Sands beach in Devon, a massive sand sculpture in the shape of a Chinook helicopter has been created as part of the Respect the Range campaign.

The public safety initiative to warn visitors about the very real risks they face when entering shared land used by the MoD for training.

Risks include live firing, unexploded ordnance and fast-moving military vehicles.

