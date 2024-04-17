UK needs to advance defence systems after Iran attack, says former defence minister

The UK needs to advance its defence systems now the world is “more dangerous”, former defence ministerTobias Ellwood has said.

Mr Ellwood claimed there is “nothing protecting London in the same way that the Iron Dome operates over Israel” during an interview with Sky News on Wednesday (17 April).

Mr Ellwood’s comments follow in the wake of Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel last Saturday (13 April).

Mr Ellwood said the UK needs to “move with the times”.

He added: “We need to start thinking of how to protect ourselves as our character of war starts to change.”