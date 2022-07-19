Thunder and lightning lights up sky in Cornwall amid UK heatwave

Thunder, lightning and downpours were met with relief by Cornwall residents as temperatures surged across the rest of the UK.

As temperatures passed 40C for the first time in the UK, storms cooled parts of the west country and the Isles of Scilly, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures in the low 20s in Penzance on Tuesday (19 July).

The rumble of thunder can be heard in Mount’s Bay, while bolts of lightning can be seen in the sky above Hugh Town, Isles of Scilly.

