Temperatures could hit 40C in parts of the UK in the coming days, with the Met Office warning of “a very serious situation” as it issued its first red warning for extreme heat.

What has been described as “ferocious heat” is forecast to hit on Monday and Tuesday, and could lead to “serious illness or danger to life”.

Ahead of the extreme weather, here is everything you need to know about coping during the heatwave, from keeping your pets cool to making sure you are drinking enough water.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.