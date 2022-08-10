Temperatures continue to rise as UK grapples with impacts of hot, dry summer

Temperatures are set to climb into the 30s on Thursday (11 August) as parts of the UK face water shortages and fires ahead of a new heatwave.

A Met Office amber warning for extreme heat will be in place from tomorrow until Sunday, for parts of England and Wales, with temperatures set to rise to 35C or even 36C in some places.

There is also a heat health alert in place from the UK Health Security Agency, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or considered vulnerable.

