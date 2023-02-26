UK strike action: Every industrial walkout taking place in March

The UK is bracing itself for yet another month of strike action, with nurses, teachers, civil servants, rail workers, university staff, physiotherapists, Royal Mail workers, junior doctors and ambulance staff all walking out over pay and conditions.

1 March and 2 March will see teachers from various areas across England and Scotland leave their classrooms, before ambulance workers follow closely behind in 8 March.

Junior doctors will head to the picket lines from 13 March to 14 March, and the civil service will join the following day (15 March).

