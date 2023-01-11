UK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?

The UK faces a barrage of strike action that is set to continue throughout January.

Rail workers, NHS staff and Royal Mail employees are among those who have been involved in industrial action in recent weeks, with more confirmed for later this month.

On 18 and 19 January, nurses in England are set to walk out, while ambulance workers in some parts of the country will follow them on 23 January.

Environment agency workers are also expected to strike on 18 January, the same day as the nurses’ walkout.

