Londoners band together to move bus stuck during heavy snowfall

Footage captures a group of Londoners working together to move a double-decker bus that got stuck during heavy snowfall on Sunday night.

Amid slippery conditions, dozens of people in Stamford Hill gathered to push the front and back of the vehicle in an attempt to straighten it and stop it blocking the whole road.

They initially managed to get it unstuck, although only moving it a few metres, before eventually working to get the bus moving again just before midnight.

