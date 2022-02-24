Watch live as Ukrainian ambassador to the UK holds briefing on Russian invasion

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, is holding a news briefing on Thursday afternoon, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Dozens of people have died after Vladimir Putin launched a "full-scale" invasion which has already seen airstrikes target multiple cities including Kiev and Kharkiv.

Boris Johnson addressed the UK public earlier today, branding the Russian president a "dictator", adding that his "hideous and barbaric venture must end in failure".

The prime minister also pledged to hit Moscow with a "massive package of economic sanctions" in response.

