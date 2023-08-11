Ukrainian forces blow up minibus used to transport Russian soldiers

This is the moment Ukrainian forces blew up a minibus used by the Russians to transport troops.

The footage shows the Russian vehicle being hit and exploding, with black smoke rising into the air as it burns.

The images were shared by Colonel General Oleksandr Stanislavovych Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, August 9, saying: “The 63rd OMBr destroys the minibus that the Russians used to transport their personnel. Good job.”