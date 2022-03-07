Little girl sings ‘Let it Go’ inside bomb shelter

Heartwarming footage shows little girl Amelia singing the Disney Frozen song Let it Go inside a Ukrainian bomb shelter.

Marta Smekhova posted the video to Facebook and captioned it: “From the first word came complete silence... everyone put their business aside and listened to a song by this girl who was just beaming light.”

The footage has since gone viral with millions of hits on social media.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

