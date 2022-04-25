Refugee who sang ‘Let It Go’ hopes to return to Ukraine when they achieve ‘victory’

Amelia Anisovych, the Ukrainian refugee who went viral for singing “Let It Go” in a Kyiv bomb shelter, hopes to return to her country once they achieve “victory”.

The seven-year-old sensation, who has since found safety across the border in Poland, was interviewed alongside her mother on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

Asked by Susanna Reid when she “hopes” to return to Ukraine, Amelia replied: “When the war is finished... when we have our victory.”

Her mother added that she is trying to be “optimistic” about the war ending soon.

