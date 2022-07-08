Ukrainians express indifference and disappointment at Johnson stepping down

People in Kyiv are feeling mixed emotions after Boris Johnson announced he was stepping down as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

While many are thankful for Johnson's help during the war against Russia and are disappointed to see him go, some are feeling rather indifferent to his imminent departure.

Eating a cake named after Johnson, Olya Sapirska expressed her indifference to his announcement.

"Well, I'm okay with it. It's [Johnson's] decision. I think it won't get worse for us", she said.

