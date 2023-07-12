Zelensky: ‘Nobody wants a world war’ over Ukraine’s Nato membership

Ukraine has not yet joined Nato over fears of a “world war” if it joins the alliance while fighting Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“We understand that some might be really afraid to talk about our membership now because nobody wants a world war, it is understandable and logical”, Zelenksy told the military alliance’s summit in Lithuania on Wednesday, 12 July.

The Ukrainian president said: “Ukraine is fighting and we truly understand that Ukraine cannot be a Nato member as long as there is war in our lands.”

It comes after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that that having Ukraine join the alliance would mean that Nato would be “at war with Russia.”