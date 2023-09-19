This is the heartbreaking moment a young girl breaks down in tears after seeing her nursery destroyed by Russian missiles.

The young girl, named Masha, was filmed being taken to her nursery school for the first time since it was reduced to rubble.

Footage shows the shelled building and playground as Masha and three adults drive past.

One woman asks: “Masha, why are you crying? Is it because there’s no more kindergarten?

“You’re upset about the kindergarten aren’t you?”The crying child responds: “Yes.”