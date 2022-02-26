Chaos at Poland border as families with children flee Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Our reporter Bel Trew reports from the chaos at the border between Poland-Ukraine as thousands of families, children are trying to cross amid the continued Russian invasion.

The 40km long tail back shows cars of people trying to flee with Mrs Trew meeting families who have walked for more than 10 hours in sub-zero temperatures with many sleeping over night in the ice.

Ukrainians arrived on foot and by car and train and were greeted by Polish authorities and volunteers offering them food and hot drinks.

