Boris Johnson has announced that the UK government is looking to create a scheme to allow people to offer their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

"We’ve done more than any other [country] to resettle vulnerable people since 2015, but there is a huge opportunity now for us to do even more," the prime minister said.

He added that "a route by which everybody in this country can offer a home to people fleeing Ukraine" is being set out.,

