Ukrainian refugee family reunited in Cambridgeshire as they move into house

A four-generation family of 10 who fled war-torn Ukraine are moving into a home in Cambridgeshire in the UK, donated for their use by a businessman.

The family arrived separately in England from Kharkiv and were reunited after spending a number of nights in a hotel.

Eight of the refugees flew together, while two later travelled by car and ferry.

House owner Mick Swinhoe, 52, said he bought the property next to his own in Caldecote just before the war broke out, and he initially planned to use it as a "project house".

