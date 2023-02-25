‘I am no longer afraid’: Ukrainians reflect on how war has changed them one year on

A year after Russia's full-scale invasion began, Ukrainians who have spent the last 12 months in the heart of the war have opened up on how it has changed their outlook on life.

CBC's Margaret Evans visited a soldier and a community hub to meet with the residents she'd met in spring of 2022.

"We have experienced a lot...horror...fear", one woman says. "I have become stronger, more hard-hearted...I am no longer afraid of anything."

