Ukraine ‘develops real-life invisibility cloak’ to hide soldiers from thermal cameras

Ukraine has reportedly developed a real-life “invisibility cloak” that can hide soldiers from Russian thermal cameras thanks to its unique properties that block heat signature radiation.

The images show two men standing next to each other, with a third, on the left, barely visible at all thanks to the new cloak.

Mykhailo Fedorov, minister of digital transformation of Ukraine, shared the footage on Wednesday 4 October.

“Have you ever read about invisibility cloaks in fairy tales? Well, Ukrainians made it,” a statement read.

“The cloak blocks heat radiation and makes defenders invisible to Russian thermal cameras. It will help our soldiers work effectively during the night.”