A CNN reporter in Kiev paused his live report to put on a flak jacket after hearing explosions in Ukraine's capital.

Journalist Matthew Chance was speaking from the city after Vladimir Putin launched a major military assault in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"I just heard a big bang right here behind me... there are big explosions taking place in Kiev right now," Chance told viewers.

As more explosions were heard, he quickly grabbed a flak jacket and put it on live on-air.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.